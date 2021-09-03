Netflix's most popular show is back with its fifth and final season.

The best thing about Money Heist, originally known as 'La Casa de Papel' , is that whenever there are heart-thumping moments, the storyline and plot gets unpredictable. In last season while we were looking forward for the death of Gandia, it was Nairobi who made the exit. And now once again, the beginning of the end journey has been filled with tension, drama and action.

In a nutshell (Spoilers ahead)

Money Heist-5 begins right from where it left off. A nine-month pregnant Alicia Sierra finds Professor's hideout and tries to get the plan from him. But things take a turn when the head of the Spanish Police Force, Tomayo, gangs up against Sierra announcing that she had run away from her duty and puts charges on her.

Meanwhile, Lisbon arrives in style and takes the charge at the Bank of Spain. While she takes care of Tamayo and Gandia, Arturo starts a war with the robbers inside.

Sierra delivers baby girl and even names her Victoria. While we assume the Professor is all safe now, the Special Forces of the Spanish Army led by Sagasta and Gandia (who brutally killed Nairobi) enter the bank.

And it's a do-or-die situation and a full-on war episodes follow. We also get to see Tokyo's flashback and why she came on board for the heist. At a point, she says, "We think we can find love only once. But then we get to live several lives." Her flashback scene with Nairobi perhaps was a hint to what is to come.

And soon, we hear, "I'm not the type to rot in prison; I'm more of the runaway type, and if my body can't run away, at least my soul can."

What works

Ever since the beginning of the Spanish series which began in 2017, one only wonders how will the robbers survive and escape. And creator Alex Pina, along with his mini-army of directors and co-writers, manages to maintain that emotion even in this one. The continuity never breaks even when there comes a twist in every episode.

The gripping show is like an extended heist movie except it gets pacier with every new episode. The engaging writing and editing through out the 5 episodes are neatly done. There is more focus on the emotional side of Tokyo and you know why.

What not

Right from Season 1, Money Heist majorly runs in flashbacks. And in this season, certain flashback scenes felt dragging. Though including Berlin's son was a nice approach, we don't know the link to the flashback till the last episode.

The final word

After Berlin and Nairobi, the makers have come up with yet another unexpected death. But hopefully, the makers are saving the best ones for the concluding part.

The makers ended Season 5 Volume-1 in such a way that the wait for the last installment is unbearable.

Like how Indians waited to know 'Why Kattapa killed Baahubali', the next million-dollar question can be: "Will the heist be successful?" But then, survival is what matters first!