NIA raids at six houses of Gulf-returnees in Thrissur over suspected terror links

Thrissur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the house of six expatriate youths in Kerala's Thrissur district on Tuesday over suspicions that they had taken money from terror outfits.

The NIA teams carried out the searches simultaneously at the houses of Mohammed Shaheen from Punnayur, Rayees of Vadakkekad, Ameer of Pavaratty, Nishad of Puvathur, Jaleel of Paluvai, and Ehthesham of Adithiruthy.

Laptops, hard disks, and memory cards were also seized.

The NIA team from Kochi, that was split into four groups, began the raid around 5.30am on Tuesday. The searches went on till 11am.

The probe team has asked Mohammed Shaheen and Rayees to be present at the NIA's Kochi office on Wednesday. Both were based in Qatar along with their families and had returned to their native places a year ago. It is suspected that they were expelled from Qatar after a tip-off that they had taken money from terror outfits and an entry ban was also imposed, according to reports.

Jaleel and Ehthesham were also expelled from Qatar last year after it became clear that they had made suspicious financial transactions more than once.

Puvathur native Nishad was arrested during the rave party at the Vagamon resort the other day.