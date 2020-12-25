Pilgrims can now visit Guruvayur temple without COVID-negative certificate

Guruvayur: The District Collector has cancelled the order making the negative test certificate for COVID-19 mandatory to visit the Lord Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Thrissur district of Kerala. Now onwards, only devotees who have symptoms of the disease need to undergo the test, according to the Collector’s latest order.

On Thursday, the Collector also removed the restriction limiting the number of weddings that could be held at the temple to 25. Two thousand devotees, including wedding guests, may be allowed at the temple per day, says the Collector’s latest order. It adds that the Guruvayur Temple authorities could decide on the number of weddings as well as that of pilgrims allowed entry inside the shrine.

Confusion prevails

On Tuesday, the Collector had issued an order lifting the restrictions when the temple reopened after being shut for 11 days. However, the order was modified the next day, making COVID-negative certificate mandatory and capping the number of weddings to 25. This order was yet again altered on Thursday.

‘Malayala Manorama’ had reported on the difficulties faced by pilgrims in view of the frequent change in rules.