Nun, 45, found dead in quarry near her convent in Kochi

Kakkanad, Kochi: A 45-year-old nun was found dead in a quarry at Vazhakkala in Kochi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sister Jessina of the St Thomas Convent at Vazhakkala on the outskirts of the city.

The body was found in the quarry near the convent around 6pm on Sunday.

Sister Jessina reportedly said she had a headache and did not attend the Sunday morning Mass.

Some nuns, who were in quarantine, were also at the convent during this time. These nuns said that Sister Jessina was seen at the convent till 10:30am on Sunday. As she did not turn up for lunch, a search was launched and the body was found at the quarry.

The body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital.

P T Thomas, MLA ,and municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan too arrived at the spot.

Unwell for a decade

Sister Jessina, who became a nun 26 years ago, had been with the Vazhakkala convent from 2018. She had stayed at this convent earlier too.

She was reportedly undergoing treatment for mental health issues for nearly a decade, the police and convent authorities said.

The police checked her medical records and also sealed her room at the convent.

Sister Jessina had called on Saturday evening and said she would come home on Sunday, her father Thomas said.

Jibichan is her brother.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The autopsy report is awaited. Police suspect suicide.