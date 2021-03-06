Had never left the NDA, clarifies PC Thomas

Kerala Congress leader P C Thomas kept his distance from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the local body polls in Kerala. Speculations were rife that he would return to the United Democratic Front (UDF). However, he turned up for BJP state president K Surendran's Vijaya Yatra, sending out a message that he would stand firmly by the NDA in the Kerala Assembly polls.

Will you be contesting the Assembly polls?

There have been demands for me to contest in the election, even from the BJP. The demand is that I should contest from Pala. No official talks were held though. If I am contesting, I prefer the Pala, Poonjar, and Kanjirappally constituencies from the old Muvattupuzha Lok Sabha constituency. Even in that, I got the biggest majority in Pala.

P C George has been insisting that you would not contest from Poonjar. Has any such agreement been made?

No. After Pala, I got the next biggest majority in Poonjar. But no decision has been taken over contesting there.

Why did you back-off from the decision to return to the UDF?

The Kerala Congress had never left the NDA. But the BJP leadership did not take some steps that were agreed upon. There was a delay in allotting positions even on hoardings. So, I did not become very active in NDA. During that time, I got several enquiries from the LDF and UDF. But the party never decided to leave the NDA. Nor have we made even a single statement against the NDA or PM Modi.

Have the issues been resolved?

The BJP leadership has suggested solutions to all the issues raised by us in the NDA. We are actively taking part in the Vijaya Yatra. Though the BJP leadership was aware that the party did not leave the NDA, there was confusion among the supporters. With our participation in the Vijaya Yatra, that has been corrected.