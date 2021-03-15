Assembly election too will vindicate my stand on joining the LDF: Jose K Mani

The Kerala Congress (Mani) has cemented its status as a key constituent in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) after the local body polls in December 2020. The party apparently helped the CPM-led LDF make inroads into several UDF bastions in central Kerala.

CPM returned the favour by awarding 13 Legislative Assembly seats to Kerala Congress to contest in next month's state polls, even by ignoring the objections of another major ally the Communist Party of India (CPI). Though Kerala Congress gave up the Kuttiady seat the other day over local protests by the CPM cadre, the party chairman Jose Mani has been hogging political limelight as a favourite of the ruling dispensation.

Despite opposition from its cadre, CPM has been mollifying the important Kerala Congress outfit as the recent seat division process suggested.

Jose K Mani spoke of his party’s strengthening relationship with the CPM and the recent controversies to Malayala Manorama’s Special Correspondent Sujith Nair in this episode of ‘Crossfire’.

Haven't you become the star in the LDF by managing to wrest 13 seats?

It’s not like that. Kerala Congress stood by the United Democratic Front over the past 40 years, but it ousted it without any reason. It forced us to join hands with the LDF, which have been standing for farmers, secularism and a new Kerala. These are the slogans we too have been raising. We have gone through a lot. The party underwent a split, I was personally targeted, and profanities were showered on me. P J Joseph (the rival faction leader) and the candidates who have now gone to the other side (UDF), too, had targeted me.

We did not respond in kind. There were times when we almost gave up. Those who had stood by Mani Sir (KM Mani, party founder and father) took us forward. All have realised the injustice meted out to us. We asked the LDF that we should be considered for those areas where Kerala Congress has a strong foundation and support. CPM displayed political decency and heeded to our demand. Perhaps, the LDF doesn't stand (to win) in most of the seats handed over to us.

Was there an understanding before the Kerala Congress joined the LDF? There were talks that Kerala Congress had been promised 13 seats?

There was no such understanding. We pointed out the constituencies in Kottayam and Malabar where we have an upper hand. The LDF was also told that we had 15 seats when we were part of UDF. The only understanding was that we would have a proportionate share, based on the mentioned facts. Otherwise, there was no decision on seats.

It was your first seat-sharing talks with the CPM. What was their approach?

The discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere. We did not indulge in pressure tactics. We are happy with the seats given to us. However, there are certain other reasons which attracted us to the CPM. When in the UDF, Mani Sir had been raising certain demands, which were never met.

The LDF and the government implemented these demands in the past three-and-a-half months. Raising rubber price to Rs 170, the demands for two welfare fund boards, base price for fruits and vegetables, reservation for economically backward sections in the general category, a rubber company modelled on CIAL, etc., were considered.

The government accepted and implemented all our demands that could be done in a short period. It is satisfying that we could do according to the wishes of the people the Kerala Congress has been representing.

There are complaints within the LDF that Kerala Congress was generously awarded seats?

Some compromises should be made when new parties join a front. All parties, including the CPM and the CPI, made such a compromise. The LDF took it in good spirit. I feared that the seat-sharing wouldn't be smooth. Lots of problems arise even if one candidate is denied a seat. So the issues are natural when so many seats are to be shared.

CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran had stated that it was victory that counts, not the number of seats in which one contests. He also pointed to the Kerala Congress losing four seats in the Kottayam District Panchayat. What is your take?

Kerala Congress adopted the new political stand simultaneously with the local body polls. We did not get enough time to explain our position to the grass roots. It was difficult to tell those who have been voting for ‘two leaves’ to support LDF all of a sudden. There were also issues in adapting to a Front that has been following a different style of functioning. Still, LDF won the Kottayam District Panchayat, which has been with the UDF for the past two decades. Of the 11 block panchayats, the Left won 10. It also got 51 grama panchayats. I am taking Kanam Rajendran’s statement that more seats should be won in a positive light.

How would have been the seat sharing like if you were with the UDF?

I am not getting into it. There are several reports about seat sharing. It’s UDF’s headache now. We took a different political stand and we are happy with its result.

How do you see Joseph group’s share of 10 seats?

They have received some of the seats they have been contesting and where Kerala Congress has considerable influence. We are not bothered about their number of seats or about the rival candidate.

A section of the NCP left the LDF over you. You will be challenging Mani C Kappen who had earlier defeated your candidate in Pala?

It is not true that a section of the NCP had left LDF. An individual took a differing stand. That is all that has happened. NCP is still with the LDF. These developments took place even before the LDF started discussing about the seats. It has to be examined whether they helped the LDF in the local body polls. They were moving according to a plan. Maybe, they are of the view that the UDF will come to power. It will not happen.

This is your first run to the State Assembly. Have you ever imagined that you will contest from K M Mani’s Pala on an LDF ticket? What feeling does it invoke?

We had never imagined such a development when we were with the UDF. We took a sincere stand in accordance with the changed political scenario. I believe that truth will ultimately prevail in each phase. I also believe in moving forward with a clear and strong vision. As the MP representing Kottayam, I took up several projects for the constituency: the highest road fund, passport office, moves to make Kottayam an educational hub, Indian Institute of Mass Communication are a few examples. I am confident about Pala.

You have won the poll symbol ‘two leaves’. Are you planning to make other Kerala Congress parties irrelevant?

No. They will have their own course. My aim is to strengthen the party and work for the people standing by us. State leaders from the Congress are willing to join us. Several people from other parties, too, have approached us.

You have held discussions with both Congress and CPM leaders. How do you compare those discussions, namely with Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, and Mullappally Ramachandran vis-a-vis Pinarayi Vijayan, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and A Vijayaraghavan?

I have good personal relations with the leaders in the two fronts. They follow different styles. LDF promises only those things they could do. And they walk the talk also. It need not be the same with the UDF.

There were protests from within the CPM over the seats allotted to the Kerala Congress. Kuttiady witnessed unparalleled opposition. Was there any pressure to withdraw from the race?

There was no pressure on us. I decided against naming a candidate in Kuttiady following the opposition.

What were the circumstances that led to the fielding of Sindhumol Jacob of CPM in Piravom?

It is an unnecessary controversy. She hasn’t renewed her CPM membership. She had contested in panchayat polls as an independent candidate, and not as the CPM’s representative. Her family has a Kerala Congress background. She was made the candidate after considering her chances to win from Piravom. We had even indicated it to CPM, which did not have an issue with us fielding her. There are several Congress workers contesting under allies’ symbols. Isn’t it normal?

Was she fielded at CPM’s behest?

No. CPM was told that Sindhumol was also under consideration. Why should CPM object if she is not contesting on the hammer, sickle and star symbol?

Jose K Mani

Why then did the CPM oust her from the party and create the confusion?

It could be some local issues, which the CPM district secretary himself have made clear. It is up to the CPM to examine the issues.

A leader from your party, till recently, has alleged that Piravom was a ‘payment seat’?

Who will believe the allegation that Sindhumol Jacob was given a payment seat? She hails from an ordinary family. One should examine her family background. Kerala Congress has no habit of offering payment seats.

The candidate of your party in Chalakkudy is from the Congress. Is there a shortage of candidates in the Kerala Congress?

No. Recently around 700 Congress workers from Irikkur in Kannur joined our party. Likewise, several people have joined us across the state also. If those holding membership in the party have the prospect to win, we will have to consider them.

Will Kerala Congress welcome P C Chacko who has resigned from the Congress?

It’s a hypothetical question. There is no such move or discussion on the matter.

The High Court of Kerala had rejected the government’s plea to withdraw the Assembly brawl case. The Opposition Leader has sought the reaction of Jose K Mani as you are now with the LDF?

I don’t wish to open that matter.

You have taken a risk by joining the LDF from the UDF, and its outcome will become clear in the Assembly polls. Are you worried?

We didn’t leave the UDF. We were ousted. Our political stand after the ouster was correct as reflected in the local body polls. The Assembly election will prove it further.