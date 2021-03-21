Oommen Chandy's son-in-law, director Lal join Twenty20

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy's son-in-law Varghese George and Malayalam film actor-director Lal joined Twenty20, the political party and non-profit organization promoted by Kitex Garments, on Sunday.

Varghese, who has been working abroad, joined the party impressed by its performance in Kizhakkambalam Panchayat. He is the husband of Oommen Chandy's elder daughter Mariya. He will serve as an advisory committee member and youth wing coordinator.

Actor and director Lal and his son-in-law Alan Antony have also joined Twenty20. While Lal has been appointed as an advisory committee member, Alan will be president of the party's youth wing.

Earlier, business magnate Kochouseph Chittilappily, actor Sreenivasan and film director Siddique too had joined Twenty20. The party is planning to induct more famous personalities to put across a strong message to the people that it's getting wider acceptance from people from different strata of society.

Twenty20, which started as a development initiative of the Anna-Kitex Group a few years ago, had sprung a surprise on mainstream political parties in the civic polls held last December by winning four gram panchayats, nine block panchayat divisions and two district panchayat divisions in Ernakulam district.

In its first political debut in 2015, Twenty20 swept the local body elections in Kizhakkambalam winning 17 of the 19 seats with an overwhelming vote share of 69 per cent.

In the 2020 local body elections, Twenty20 also won the panchayats of Mazhuvannoor (13/19 seats), Kunnathunad (11/18 seats) and Aikkaranadu (all 14 seats) by eating into the vote share of conventional alliances – the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

In Kizhakambalam, where its electoral journey began, it increased its seat count from 17 to 18.

Recently, Twenty20 announced candidates for eight constituencies in Ernakulam for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls.

Anna-Kitex Group is a Rs 12 billion garment company founded by MC Jacob in 1968.