Kia drives in updated Carnival with price starting at Rs 24.95 lakh

New Delhi: Kia India on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of its premium multi-purpose vehicle Carnival with a price starting at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The refreshed Carnival will now feature Kia's new corporate logo giving a fresh new look to the vehicle, the automaker said in a statement.

The company has also rejigged the trim line-up with the introduction of Limousine and Limousine+ variants to offer unique product USPs at an attractive price point, it added.

The model will now be offered in four variants - Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige and Premium.

"The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia's efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers," Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said.

To date, the company has sold close to 8,000 units of Carnival in the country, he added.

"We hope to achieve newer records with this product in future. We are confident that the refreshed Carnival will be received with the same enthusiasm and excitement by the Indian customers," Park stated.

The all-new Limousine variant of the refreshed Carnival comes equipped with multiple premium features, like an air purifier with virus protection, over and above the prestige trim.

The Limousine+ variant comes with features like a Harman Kardon premium 8 speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, 10-way power driver seat, driver seat ventilation, among others.

The Carnival range starts from Rs 24.95 lakh and goes up to Rs 33.9 lakh (ex-showroom).