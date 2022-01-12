Malayalam
India to allow imports of US pork and products, US officials say

Reuters/Andrea Shalal
Published: January 12, 2022 11:22 AM IST Updated: January 12, 2022 02:09 PM IST
Workers cut pork at Park Packing – one of the Chicago's few remaining slaughterhouses – in Chicago, Illinois July 18, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Karl Plume
Washington: India has agreed to allow imports of US pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to US agricultural trade, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday.

"India's agreement to allow US pork imports for the first time is great news for US producers and Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement.

Vilsack said Washington was working to ensure the US pork industry could start shipping products to India as soon as possible. He said the deal marked the culmination of two decades of seeking market access for US pork to India.

In 2020, the United States was the world’s third-largest pork producer and second-largest exporter, with global sales of pork and pork products valued at $7.7 billion. In fiscal year 2021, the United States exported more than $1.6 billion of agricultural products to India.

At a revived US-India Trade Policy Forum in New Delhi last November, India and the United States agreed to expand trade of some agricultural products, including US cherries, alfalfa and distiller dried grains as well as Indian mangoes, grapes, shrimp and water buffalo meat.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Washington in September and both leaders agreed to expand trade ties to strengthen relations between the world's largest and richest democracies.

India is still pressing for restoration of its beneficiary status under the Generalized System of Preferences, the US program that provides some tariff-free access for imports from developing countries that expired at the end of 2020.

