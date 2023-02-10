Praveen Jayakumar – architect leader of Amazon Web Services

Praveen Jayakumar, Principal Specialist and AI/ML Solutions Architect Leader of Amazon Web Services in India, has an experience of over 25 years in diverse sectors such as architecture, design, development, banking, financial services, information and media.

Apart from having a keen interest in technology, Praveen possesses communication and social skills. He also enjoys a track record in cloud computing, object-oriented component-based software engineering, solution architecture, service-oriented architecture, Web 2.0 and large-scale enterprise software. He has led several projects to develop large-scale business software applications with cutting-edge performance, access and security features. Moreover, Praveen has travelled widely across the globe in regions including North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Praveen will be among the distinguished speakers at the fifth edition of Techspectations 2023, Kerala’s biggest digital summit being organised by Manorama Online on February 17. Top experts, investors and other stakeholders in the technology sector will participate in the event. The latest edition will deal with topics such as social media, mobiles, video, e-commerce, fake news and startups, which are revolutionizing the digital world.

Meeting deadlines and taking up new challenges are among Praveen’s biggest strengths. He has been the architect leader of Amazon Web Services’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in India for several years now.

Praveen is also a founder-trustee of Pragathi Educational Trust. The trust runs a not-for-profit school in Tamil Nadu named Pragathi Art School and Learning Centre, where fee concessions are given to children hailing from deprived backgrounds.

Long experience

Before joining Amazon, Praveen worked as Chief Architect with Cognizant Technologies from 2005 to 2016. Prior to that, he had joined Moksha Technologies in 2000 and continued there till 2004. Still earlier, Praveen was developer with SRA Systems during 1997-2000.

Academics

Praveen graduated in Software Engineering from University of Madras with a BE (Electrical and Electronics). Subsequently, he took an MS in Software Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology.

