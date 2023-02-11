A Balakrishnan - the man who spearheaded Geojit’s transformation into a tech-driven financial services firm

A Balakrishnan joined Geojit Financial Services Limited 25 years ago. He started the pretty long journey with Geojit as the chief technology officer (CTO) in 1998 and rose up the corporate ladder to become the company’s executive director.

Over the 25-year-long stint, Balakrishnan spearheaded Geojit’s transformation into a technology-driven retail financial services intermediary with several pioneering innovations to enhance client’s trading experience.

He played a crucial role in establishing Geojit Technologies (P) Limited. He served as the company’s CEO till 2018. He is also a board member in Barjeel Geojit Financial Services (UAE), Geojit Financial services, Geojit Technologies (P) Ltd and Geojit IFSC Limited.

Balakrishnan is credited with heading the organisation into sustainable growth and profit. Balakrishnan will be sharing his rich experience as a corporate leader at the fifth edition of Techspectations, Manorama Online’s key digital summit. He will be attending a panel discussion on ‘Cyber & Data Security for BFSI’ at the event scheduled to be held in Kochi on February 17.

He has completed his Post Graduation in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Kerala and PGCPM from Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode. He started his career in Kelton Cybernetics Division and later joined the National Informatics Center, New Delhi as a scientific officer in 1991. He left NIC in 1997 to join Geojit.

He also serves as the Sr. vice president of Kerala Management Association (2022-23) and vice chairman of GTech (Group of Technology Companies of Kerala) (2022-24). In 2010, he was awarded the Kerala Management Association’s “Manager of the Year” Award. He was honoured with BNP Paribas Innovation Award and in 2011. He was also conferred with the CIO100 Award by IDG India’s CIO Magazine. He won the Dewang Mehta Foundation Award in the year of 2015.

Techspectations 2023

The fifth edition of the Techspectations will be held at Le Meridien hotel in Kochi on February 17. The theme of the marquee digital summit will be “Manorama@25: Absorb, Evolve, Thrive in the Digital Order” as it coincides with the 25th anniversary of Manorama Online.

Top tech experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders will participate in Techspectations 2023. The event will dwell on the infinite potential of the digital world and related topics.

