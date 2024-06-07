‘Giant Robot’ to ‘Wall–E’; meet super robots of silver screen as Kochi is set for RoboVerse expo

Kochi is all set to host the Manoramaonline RoboVerse VR expo in association with Jain University at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium from June 12 – 17, 2024. The tech fest opens up a mesmerising world of robo-wars, thrilling games and virtual reality experiences. Before entering the scintillating RoboVerse, here’s a look at the Roboverse that has set the screens on fire.

Johnny Sokko and His Flying Robot

Indian kids were amazed watching Johnny Sokko controlling his flying robot using the ‘smartwatch’ that he wears on his wrist. They rooted for the Giant Robo who fought the interstellar monsters invading Earth and their emperor Guillotine. The Japanese tokusatsu series named ‘Giant Robo’ was released as ‘Johnny Sokko and His Flying Robot’ in the United States of America.

T 1000 in the Terminator franchise, Chitti in ‘Enthiran’ and Bumblebee are some of the popular robotic characters that have captured the imagination of science fiction lovers.

Wall – E

Wall–E, the only active trash-compacting robot in the garbage-strewn Earth has conquered the hearts of the audience with its determination and curiosity. His dedicated resolve to clean the planet that has turned into a wasteland and his quest for humanity signifies hope. Moreover, the movie calls for urgent action lest the earth turns into a pile of garbage.

Wall – E movie. Photo: Special arrangement.

Transformers

‘Transformers’ is a big-budget Hollywood movie based on the Transformers toy franchise released in the 1980s. The series narrates the thrilling tales of extraterrestrial robots that have the power to turn into supercars.

Transformers. Photo: Special arrangement.

Terminator (Terminator series)

Terminator, played by Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a cyborg assassin who is sent back in time. The movie presents a dystopian set-up where the Artificial Intelligence of Skynet plots to eliminate the human race. The cult classic is known for its high-octane action sequences and suspense elements.

Terminator. Photo: Screengrab from the movie.

HAL 9000 (2001: A Space Odyssey)

HAL 9000 is a computer with a sentient personality that controls the operations of the Discovery spaceship. The supercomputer is one of the most horrifying villains in the science fiction genre.

Big Hero 6

Like most Disney movies, Big Hero 6 too makes us laugh and cry. When the protagonist loses his elder brother in an explosion, he becomes vengeful. He activates Baymax, an inflatable healthcare robot that was invented by his brother. The protagonist intends to get back at his brother’s killers by using Baymax as a weapon. However, the brother’s goal was to help others. Even as he avenges his brother, the protagonist realises that it is better to help others than to hurt them.