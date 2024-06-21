Banks to implement monitoring system to curb cyber crimes

Thiruvananthapuram: A facility to monitor accounts and caution account holders before sending money is in the pipeline. The mechanism is meant to prevent cases of cyber fraud.

The central Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is planning to direct banks to award low scores to dubious accounts. Several state police forces, including that of Kerala, have recommended such a mechanism to prevent fraudsters from conning people online.

The MHA would ask banks to alert account holders whenever they try to transfer money to a dubious, low-rated account. The banks could also check those dormant accounts becoming active all of a sudden. Indians have lost Rs 6,000 crore to cyber fraudsters till April this year. Account holders in Kerala lost Rs 180 crore. However, timely intervention helped block the transfer of Rs 40 crore.

Dial 1930

In case one falls victim to cyber cheating, s/he should immediately contact 1930. The number belongs to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre.