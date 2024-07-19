Union Budget 2024: Date, time, expectations and more

Union Budget 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, July 23. This marks her seventh budget presentation and the first of the Modi 3.0 government. The budget aims to drive forward initiatives that align with the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision while maintaining fiscal prudence. President Droupadi Murmu has officially approved the Union Budget 2024 and announced the budget session dates. Her approval sets the stage for the critical parliamentary session.



Here's everything you need to know about the date, time, and where to watch the budget presentation.

Key Details

Date and Time: The Union Budget 2024 will be presented on July 23 at 11 am.

Parliament Budget Session: The Budget Session of Parliament is set to begin on July 22 and will continue until August 12, 2024. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha started on June 25, 2024, and will end on July 4.

What is Economic Survey and when is it presented?

The Economic Survey is an extensive yearly report crafted and delivered by the Ministry of Finance, typically presented in Parliament a day prior to the Union Budget. This document offers a thorough review of the country's economic performance over the previous financial year, featuring statistical data on aspects such as GDP growth, inflation, employment, and the fiscal deficit. It also proposes policy measures aimed at addressing economic challenges and fostering growth.

The preparation of the Economic Survey is led by the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) of India, V Anantha Nageswaran, along with his team within the Ministry of Finance. The Finance Minister of India presents this important document in Parliament.

Understanding the Union Budget

The Union Budget, also known as the annual financial statement, outlines the estimated receipts and expenditures for the financial year. The budget-making process for 2024 began on September 4, 2023, under the Ministry of Finance.

Expectations: The Union Budget 2024 is expected to emphasize economic growth by stabilizing inflation and investing in key sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Given the economic challenges, the budget will strive to balance bold initiatives with fiscal responsibility.

Where to Watch

Live streaming of the Budget 2024 presentation will be available on the official budget website- budgetlive.nic.in. Additionally, the budget speech will be broadcast live on Sansad TV, Doordarshan TV channels, and their respective YouTube channels.