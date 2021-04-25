What's the right time to take your second dose of COVID vaccine? Here's what experts say

As the COVID vaccination drive is under way in the country, several people are doubtful about the right time to take the second dose of the vaccine. Most are confused on the time gap between the first and second dose.

Amid concerns of vaccine shortage, several people, who have taken the first dose, are also apprehensive about whether they would receive the second dose.

Should you be concerned about the second dose getting delayed? Here’s what the health experts say on this:

Two vaccines – Different time intervals

Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccines administered in India. And the time interval to take the second dose is different for both the vaccines.

Covaxin should be taken within four to six weeks. For Covishield, the central government has instructed that the second dose should be taken within four to eight weeks. Extending the time interval to 12 weeks would strengthen the immunity, according to the test results from abroad.

As the second vaccine is a booster dose, even if the Covaxin is delayed a little after six weeks, it is being evaluated that the immunity would not be majorly affected. This is applicable for Covishield too.

Why the second dose?

Three weeks after the first dose, the immunity would start to develop. Subsequently, two weeks after the second dose, the body will fully acquire the immunity against the virus. This is why the experts estimate that a slight delay is unlikely to cause any significant difference. But in all the current vaccine trials, the second dose was given in this time period. And studies are ongoing on the differences that might occur if the second dose is delayed. For all the vaccines, that are currently in use, experts point out that extending the time interval for the booster dose has been found to increase the efficacy of the vaccine.

If infected with COVID after the first dose?

If infected with COVID after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, then the second dose can be taken 28 days after testing negative for the infection, according to government guidelines. Some experts have also opined that this can be delayed by up to two to three months due to the presence of antibodies in the body.

If other vaccines have been taken

For those who have taken other vaccines, it would be ideal to wait for 14 days before taking the COVID vaccine. But in emergency situations, this need not be followed. For instance, if bitten by a dog, the vaccination against this must be immediately taken. The same is true if there is an urgent need to take TT. Do not fear if the second dose has to be delayed in such cases.

Also, you do not have to take the second dose from the same place where you received the first dose. You can receive the second dose from anywhere in the country.

Helpline number

Call on to the helpline number 1075 to get answers for all your queries on Co-WIN software and the vaccination drive.