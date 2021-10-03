West Bengal bypolls: Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

Kolkata: With the counting votes progresses in all three constituencies in West Bengal where bypolls were held, Trinamool Congress candidates have maintained leads, including in Bhabanipur where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the Assembly polls from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas.

Mamata will have to get elected to the Assembly to retain the Chief Minister's chair.

Mamata Banerjee was leading by 12,435 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the fourth round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

The TMC was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where counting of votes for assembly elections was underway.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 16,397 votes, as per official data after the fourth round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 3,962 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 315 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee for Bhabanipur Assembly by-poll, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. Photos: PTI

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 3,768 votes after the fifth round of counting. He secured 19,751 votes, while his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress received 15,983 votes.

Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 4,715 votes after the second round of counting. Hossain secured 9,213 votes and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 4,498 votes.

Speaking to the media, state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, who was in charge of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, said that the chief minister is going to win by a margin of 70,000 to 80,000 votes. "She will win by a record margin," Hakim said.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal said, "The people have given their votes and now if everything continues in a fair way then there is no doubt I am going to win".

The CPI(M) candidate pitted against Banerjee, Srijib Biswas said, "Election results don't make any difference to us. We don't do politics for a day. We stay with the people all the year round".

Tight security arrangements have been made in all the counting centres of the state. Altogether 24 companies of the central forces have been deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area put under CCTV surveillance. Officials have only been allowed pen and paper and only the returning officer and observer are allowed to use phones, officials informed.

Eight CCTV cameras have been fitted at the EVM strong room and the results will be declared after 21 rounds of counting.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed within 200-metre radius of the counting centres at all three constituencies that went to the polls on September 30.

Candidates and their agents, who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have tested negative for the infection, will be allowed to enter the counting venues, the Election Commission official said.

All officials and agents have been asked to abide by COVID-19 protocols, he said.

Over 57 per cent polling was registered in Bhabanipur.

A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Samserganj and Jangipur, respectively.

State minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the assembly election from Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, vacated it shortly after results were declared in May, paving the way for the by-election so that Banerjee could fight it.

Polls were countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj in the Murshidabad district, following the death of one candidate each.

(With PTI & IANS inputs)