Malayali Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be next Chief of Naval Staff

New Delhi: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar will take charge as the next Chief of the Indian Navy after the incumbent, Admiral Karambir Singh, retires on November 30, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar, who hails from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is presently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

"The government has appointed Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar, presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, as the next Chief of the Naval Staff with effect from the afternoon of November 30," the ministry said in a statement.

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, is the senior-most officer after Admiral Singh, but he is also retiring on November 30, officials said.

After Vice Admiral Chawla, Vice Admiral Kumar is the senior-most naval commander, they said.

Born on April 12, 1962, Vice Admiral Hari Kumar was commissioned on January 1, 1983 into the executive branch of the Indian Navy.

During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 39 years, the Vice Admiral has served in a variety of command, staff and instructional appointments.

Hari Kumar's sea command includes INS Nishank, Missile Corvette, INS Kora and Guided Missile Destroyer INS Ranvir. He also commanded Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

The Vice Admiral served as Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Before taking over as FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, he was Chief of Integrated Staff Committee of headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff.

Vice Admiral Kumar has undergone courses at the Naval War College, the US, Army War College, Mhow and Royal College of Defence Studies, the UK. He has been decorated with the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishist Seva Medal (VSM).