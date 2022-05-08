Malayalam
Spurned lover likely caused Indore fire tragedy that claimed 7 lives

PTI
Published: May 08, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Seven dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out in building in Indore
Topic | India

Indore: A case was registered against a 27-year-old man late Saturday night for allegedly causing a devastating fire at a three-storey building in Vijay Nagar locality in Indore city which claimed seven lives, police said.

Shubham Dixit (27), the absconding accused, allegedly torched a vehicle which belonged to a woman who had spurned him, police said.

After he set fire to the vehicle in the building's parking area early Saturday morning, the flames spread and engulfed the building, said a police official, adding that police have launched a manhunt for Dixit.

