Explained | All you need to know about Omicron subvariant BF.7

It's been three years since the SARS-CoV-2 first appeared in this world and since then it has found its way into every nook and corner of this planet. One of the primary factors which allowed the virus to successfully navigate is its ability to mutate and work its way around the human barriers.

After Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron variants, Omicron BF-7, a new subvariant with its high transmission rate is now the most recent cause of worry as speculations rise about another Covid wave.

So what do we need to know about the new strain of Covid virus driving the current wave of infections in China.

What is BF.7?

According to the WHO, Omicron is currently the dominant variant circulating globally, accounting for more than 98 per cent of viral sequences shared on GISAID after February 2022. Since November 2021, viruses part of the Omicron complex have continued to evolve, leading to descendent lineages with different genetic constellations of mutations.

BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible, has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. Two cases have been reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

"This is a sub-variant of Omicron. Main features will be like Omicron except some small changes, there is no big difference. Most of us have gone through the Omicron wave. So, we don't have to worry about it. Essentially, it is the same virus," says Rakesh Mishra, Director, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore.

People wear face mask, at Khan Market in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Photo: PTI

Highly infectious

The new strain which has a shorter incubation period is know to spread quickly from one person to another. It is expected to infect 60 per cent of China in the next three months.

The R0 value of this mutant as per studies is approximately 10-18.6 which means that any infected individual can infect 10-18.6 people around him. R0 is the reproductive rate of the strain.

Symptoms

The symptoms for the variant are roughly similar to the other Covid variants. It includes fever, cough, sore throat, and running nose. Cough and respiratory symptoms are also seen in infected patients. Abdominal symptoms such as stomach pain and loose motions are also present in a few patients.

The chances of a BF.7 infection escalating to pneumonia are comparatively less, except in the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to an elderly beneficiary during her registration for a government pension scheme for the elderly, in Srinagar, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Photo: PTI

Precautions

Besides taking the precautionary dose of vaccine, the public must take due care to ensure proper hygiene, wear masks, and wash hands regularly.

Since people have already developed an immunity towards the different Covid variants due to direct exposure, vaccines and booster shots will prove more helpful in tackling the virus.

A medical worker administers a dose of a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to an elderly resident, during a government-organized visit to a vaccination center in Zhongmin village on the outskirts of Shanghai, China December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

Why China is affected?

According to Mishra, who is also the former director of CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, China is experiencing a surge in infections due to its zero-Covid policy, under which authorities block apartment buildings or even cordon off a neighbourhood once a resident tests positive.

“Since Chinese population is not exposed to natural infection, they experience it with greater severity. China has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases as it has not passed through different waves of the infection that India had faced,” he said.

"So what is happening to those guys is, since they're not vaccinated, their symptoms are severe. Younger people still do not have any problem. But among older people who were not vaccinated, it is spreading very fast," he added.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya chairs a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar is also seen. Photo: PTI

Steps taken by Indian government

Though experts argue that the Indian population may not be affected in the same intensity by the new subvariant, the country cannot afford to abandon caution.

The surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network will be strengthened.

States/UTs have been requested to send samples of all COVID-19 positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis, for sequencing, to track new variants, if any.

Random sample testing will be done for international air passengers arriving from various countries including China from December 23.

Most Indians have acquired hybrid immunity which means immunity developed through vaccines and also natural infection protecting them from different COVID-19 variants.