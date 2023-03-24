Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Renuka Chowdhury to file defamation case against PM Modi over Surpanakha remark

IANS
Published: March 24, 2023 03:13 PM IST Updated: March 24, 2023 04:11 PM IST
Renuka Chowdhury (Photo: Twitter, @RenukaCCongress), Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter, @narendramodi)
Chowdhury on Friday twitted that Modi insulted her by his remark made in Parliament in 2018. Photo: Twitter/ @RenukaCCongress and @narendramodi
Topic | India

After a Surat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury announced that she would file a defamation case against Modi since the latter supposedly linked her laughter to 'Surpanakha', a demoness in Hindu mythology in a House proceeding.

Chowdhury on Friday twitted that Modi insulted her by his remark made in Parliament in 2018. She also posted a video of the House proceedings.

She added: "This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surupanakha on the floor of the House. I will file a defamation case against him. Let's see how fast courts will act now."

RELATED ARTICLES

In the video, Modi while addressing the Chairman said: "I request you not to say anything to Renuka ji. I am fortunate to hear such laughter today, after the Ramayana serial."

The Chairman had asked Chowdhury to be silent after her laughter was heard during Modi's address.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.