Centre extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar till June 30

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2023 03:35 PM IST
Representational image: Soumen Hazra/Shutterstock
Topic | India

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday issued an official statement extending the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months. The last date for linking the IDs is now June 30, 2023.

According to the statement, the deadline was extended as it was decided to provide the taxpayers some more time.

The earlier deadline was March 31, 2023. Persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions, it added.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before March 31, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee.

"Failure to do so shall attract certain repercussions under the Income Tax Act w.e.f. April 1, 2023. The date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to June 30, 2023," it said.

From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative.

It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar to date.

(With PTI inputs)

