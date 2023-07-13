Overflowing Yamuna leaves Delhi flooded, drinking water supply likely to be disrupted

New Delhi: Floods wreaked widespread havoc across Delhi causing immense hardship for people as the Yamuna river water level rose to record high. Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes. Inmates of two shelter homes were shifted to safe location.



Amid the flooding, the city is staring at drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

The river swelled to a staggering 208.62 metres at 1 pm on Thursday, smashing the previous all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago by a significant margin.

The Irrigation Department, in a statement, said the Yamuna has crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metre and there is a "possibility that the level would only increase further".

Roads turned rivers disrupting traffic. Photo: PTI

Meanwhile, a senior Central Water Commission official stated that the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight.

Govt likely to rationalise water supply

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant, warned of rationalising water supply to deal with "acute shortage".

"Due to an increase in the Yamuna water level, many water treatment plants had to be closed. I visited the Wazirabad plant on the banks of the Yamuna. We will start it as soon as the situation turns to normalcy," he tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, Kejriwal announced the closure of the Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants due to the rising Yamuna level.

"The water treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being shut due to the rising Yamuna water level.

"Due to this, there will be a problem of water supply in some areas. These plants will start functioning as soon as the Yamuna water recedes," he earlier said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister said the water supply may be affected in parts of the city by the shutting down of treatment plants.

Trucks, buses submerge

Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

#WATCH | Delhi: Trucks, bus submerged in water as several areas of the city are reeling under flood or flood-like situations due to the rise in the water level of River Yamuna; visuals from Yamuna Bazar area pic.twitter.com/GYmr1zAlHk — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Waterlogging at the Kashmere Gate bus terminal forced the Delhi Transport Department to terminate buses from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and elsewhere at the Singhu border. Trucks and buses were submerged in Yamuna Bazar area as Yamuna river continued to overflow breaching danger mark level.

Crematoriums shut

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigamobodh Ghat to carry out last rites. The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water levels.

The Delhi civic body has advised people to take the body of their near and dear ones to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.

The Yamuna waters also reached the walls of the iconic Red Fort and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water. Severe waterlogging was also reported in Rajghat and Purana Qila areas.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue people. Photo: AFP

Hospital flooded

As the main gate of the Delhi government-run Sushruta Trauma Centre got inundated, authorities were forced to transfer 40 patients to the LNJP Hospital, officials said.

Water also entered the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's two shelter homes at Gandhi Park in Old Delhi and Geeta Ghat at Yamuna Bank -- the worst-affected parts of the national capital -- leading to the evacuation of its occupants.

In East Delhi, which is near the Yamuna river, areas such as Boat Club, Pandav Nagar, parts of Gandhi Nagar and Bhajanpura were inundated. Despite that, the locals in some areas were reluctant to move out of their homes, officials said.

