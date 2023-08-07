Malayalam
Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on HC orders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2023 02:10 PM IST
Bulldozer being used to demolish the 'illegally constructed' Sahara hotel in violence-hit Nuh district. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Gurugram/Chandigarh: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh where communal violence erupted last week was halted Monday, officials said.

The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing "illegal" constructed buildings.

They also said that some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week.

The court of Justice G S Sandhawalia took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition.

(With PTI inputs)

