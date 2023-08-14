Prez approves four Kirti Chakras posthumously, 11 Shaurya Chakras

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has approved 76 gallantry awards, including four Kirti Chakras posthumously and 11 Shaurya Chakras to personnel of the security forces, on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, officials said.



Of the 11 Shaurya Chakras, five have been named posthumously.

Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra are India's second-highest and third-highest peacetime gallantry awards after the Ashok Chakra.

"President Droupadi Murmu has approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2023. These include four Kirti Chakras (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry)," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Kirti Chakra recipients who received it posthumously are -- Dilip Kumar Das, Raj Kumar Yadava, Bablu Rabha and Sambha Roy, all of the Central Reserve Police Force, it said.

The Shaurya Chakra recipients include five personnel who have been named for it posthumously, including Maj Vikas Bhambhu and Maj Mustafa Bohara of Army Aviation Squadron; Hav Vivek Singh Tomar of the Rajputana Rifles, Rifleman Kulbhushan Manta of the Rashtriya Rifles.