3 militants killed in encounter in J&K's Uri: Indian Army

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 10:18 AM IST Updated: September 16, 2023 02:15 PM IST
Rajouri
Representational Image. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

Uri: Three militants were killed in an encounter as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said officials.

The operation was launched in the Hathlanga forward area in the Uri sector of the north Kashmir district, the police officials said.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies, an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla," Army's Chinar Corps wrote in a post on X.

Three terrorists tried to infiltrate into the Indian side and were engaged by alert troops, it said.

While the bodies of two terrorists have been retrieved, firing from a Pakistani post in the vicinity is interfering with the retrieval of the third terrorist's body, it added.

The operation is in progress, the Army said.

The identities and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are yet to be ascertained, police said.

The infiltration bid and the subsequent encounter come at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

