BJP's Bidhuri hurls abuses at Muslim MP during Chandrayaan-3 discussions

New Delhi: Opposition parties called for immediate suspension of Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri after he hurled abuses at BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



Danish Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, demanding an immediate inquiry into the matter and referring the matter to the privileges committee.

The incident took place during the discussion over the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The House witnessed sharp exchanges between the opposition and treasury benches with INDIA bloc members asserting the mission was not the result of one particular individual's efforts but of continuity in national governance and the BJP hitting back, accusing them of indulging in "Nehru bhajan".

Rising to speak in support of his party Bidhuri, hurled the most insensitive words against the Muslim MP, including Mulla Ugravadi (Muslim terrorist) and Atankwadi (extremist).

Speaker warns

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of the objectionable comments made by BJP MP in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future.

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

"His remarks in Lok Sabha are an insult to all members of Parliament. Bidhuri should be suspended from the Lok Sabha for his remarks," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The CPM demanded the arrest of Bidhuri. "No privilege for hate speech, arrest Ramesh Bidhuri. Filthy abusive language used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Danish Ali ( BSP) on the floor constitutes the worst kind of hate speech indicted by the SC. No MP can claim privilege for such speech. He should be arrested," the CPM said in a statement.

"Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. Narendra Modi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything. Sorry, but I'm calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine," Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra said on X.

Abusing Muslims, OBCs an integral part of BJP culture - most now see nothing wrong with it. @narendramodi has reduced Indian Muslims to living in such a state of fear in their own land that they grin & bear everything.



Sorry but I’m calling this out. Ma Kali holds my spine. pic.twitter.com/3NAqi5FWPy — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 22, 2023

"Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP Kunwar Danish Ali. No shame left. This is sickening. Will Speaker Lok Sabha take note and take action," Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said on X.

Mullah

Aatankwadi

Katwa

Ugrawadi



Filthy language used by a BJP parliamentarian for fellow MP from BSP @KDanishAli . No shame left. This is sickening.

Will speaker LS take note and take action?

pic.twitter.com/Bw8VNyA3JM — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 22, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wondered whether Bidhuri's language was a result of the values taught by the RSS.

"Why is this uncouth, uncultured BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri not suspended for his use of unparliamentary language and obnoxious behaviour in Lok Sabha? Speaker Om Birla ji must take immediate action. Will BJP also suspend him from their party or will they give him a promotion," NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto posted on X.

(With inputs from PTI)