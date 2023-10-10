Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 10, 2023 08:29 AM IST
Security forces stand guard near encounter site at Rawalpora Shopian district of South kashmir 15th March 2021. (Photo: Nissar Malik/IANS)
Security forces stand guard near an encounter site at Rawalpora Shopian district of South Kashmir. File Photo: IANS
Topic | India

In an encounter with security forces in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir two terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed.

The encounter broke out in the early hours of Tuesday after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation following information about the presence of ultras in the district's Alshipora area, they said.
"Two terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ultras was involved in the killing of bank guard Sanjay Sharma earlier this year.
"Killed terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq alias Abrar of terror outfit LeT. Terrorist Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma," Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said in a post on X.
(with PTI inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.