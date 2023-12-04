Lok Sabha ethics committee report on Mahua Moitra's expulsion not tabled yet

Several opposition MPs expressed surprise as the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a "cash-for-query" case was not tabled in the House though it was listed on Monday's agenda.

The report was listed for presentation after the Question Hour. But it was not tabled till around 1 pm when the House adjourned for lunch.

As soon as the House reassembled at 12 noon after an adjournment, ministers laid papers and the three reports on bills seeking to replace criminal laws were presented. But Kirit Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings, skipped mentioning the report which was listed as item number five in Monday's list of business.



Later, Moitra told reporters that TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyaya asked the Chair in the House as to why the item was not taken up. She said the Congress' K Suresh and the RSP's N K Premchandran also raised the same question but there was no reply.



Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said later that for reasons best known to the committee, the report has not been tabled. He said there would have been some reason which "forced them" not to table the report on Monday.

Intially the proceedings were adjourned till noon after BSP member Danish Ali held a protest demanding action against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him.

As the House met on the first day of the Winter Session, Speaker Om Birla first read out the obituary references.

When the Question Hour started, Ali raised the issue of his complaint against Bidhuri for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him in the last session.

Ali had a placard hung around his neck.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi immediately brought it to the notice of the Speaker and requested him to ask Ali to remove it.

The speaker too told Ali that it was against Parliamentary rules to come to the House with placards and asked the BSP MP to immediately go out of the House.

I appeal to every member not to break the rules of the House. I expect everyone of you to maintain decorum and come with a positive mind, he said.

However, Ali continued with his protests demanding action against Bidhuri.

I will not allow anyone to come to the House with placards, Birla said and adjourned the House till noon.

(with PTI inputs)