1 crore homes with rooftop solar systems: PM announces Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna

New Delhi: Asserting that the Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya strengthened his resolve to have rooftop solar systems at people's houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of a scheme under which one crore homes will have this power source.

"I have taken my first decision after returning from Ayodhya that our government will launch 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna' with the aim to install rooftop solar systems in one crore houses," Modi said on X.

सूर्यवंशी भगवान श्री राम के आलोक से विश्व के सभी भक्तगण सदैव ऊर्जा प्राप्त करते हैं।



आज अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर मेरा ये संकल्प और प्रशस्त हुआ कि भारतवासियों के घर की छत पर उनका अपना सोलर रूफ टॉप सिस्टम हो।



अयोध्या से लौटने के बाद मैंने पहला निर्णय लिया है कि… pic.twitter.com/GAzFYP1bjV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

He posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials here following his return from Ayodhya where he attended the consecration ceremony. Devotees across the world always draw energy from the light of "suryavanshi" Lord Ram, he said.

The scheme, he said, will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and the middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.