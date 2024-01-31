Ex-Indian pacer Prashant Vaidya released on bail in cheque bounce case

Nagpur: Bajaj Nagar police on Wednesday executed a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Indian pacer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque bounce case.



Vaidya, who played four One-Day Internationals for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said.

He had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced, following which the trader demanded that he make fresh payment, said inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput.

Vaidya allegedly refused to pay, so the trader moved the court which issued a non-bailable warrant against him for skipping court hearings, the officer said.

Vaidya currently heads the cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association.