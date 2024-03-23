Kejriwal's arrest based on testimony of Sharad P Reddy, who paid crores to BJP: AAP

New Delhi: The ED has not been able to establish a money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, arrests and two year-long investigations in the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi Minister Atishi claimed on Saturday.

The AAP leader also said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday merely based on the statement of one Sharad P Reddy.

Reddy, of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested by the ED in November in connection with the excise policy case. He gave crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds, she claimed.

A local court on Friday remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 28 "for his detailed and sustained interrogation" regarding his role in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Atishi also challenged the ED to file a case against the BJP, saying the money trail of the so-called excise policy scam leads to the saffron party.

The Delhi minister alleged that the BJP received "proceeds of crime" in its bank accounts and said the central agency should arrest the saffron party's chief JP Nadda in the matter.