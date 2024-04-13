Malayalam
Case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for poll code violation

PTI
Published: April 13, 2024 09:35 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2024 09:39 PM IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at his residence in New Delhi on June 14, 2023. Photo: IANS/Qamar Sibtain
Gonda: A case for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and prohibitory orders was on Saturday filed against BJP MP from Kaiserganj and former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior official said.

District Magistrate (DM) Neha Sharma said the MP visited several villages in the Katra assembly segment of his constituency under the Khargupur police station area with a convoy of about 25-30 vehicles on Friday without permission. 

As a result, in charge of the flying squad team of the Katra market area Dr Nazmul Islam filed a case under relevant sections against Singh, Sharma said.

The DM said restrictions under CrPC section 144 is in force in the district given the Lok Sabha elections ahead and that the district administration was committed to complying with the Model Code of Conduct. Strict action will be taken if anyone violates it, the official added.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh said a case has been registered under relevant sections and the investigation was handed over to Sub-Inspector Mrityunjay Singh.

The BJP has yet to declare its candidate for the Kaiserganj seat. 

