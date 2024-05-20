Mother of baby rescued after falling from fourth floor commits suicide

Chennai/ Coimbatore: In a tragic incident, the mother of the seven-month-old girl, who had miraculously escaped after falling off the fourth floor of an apartment, committed suicide following a raging cyber attack.

The deceased, Ramya (33), wife of Venkatesh from Thiruvarur, was found hanging at her residence. The woman, who had been undergoing treatment for depression, was employed by an IT company.

On April 28, the infant had slipped from Ramya’s grasp while she was feeding it on the balcony of her apartment. The incident occurred at the VGN Stafford apartment in Thirumullavayal near Avadi. The child became stuck on a metal sheet above the parapet of the first floor for over 15 minutes. Though it seemed in danger of falling to the ground, some neighbours who witnessed the incident successfully climbed onto the roof and caught hold of the child. Despite the fall, the infant sustained no injuries.

After a video of the episode went viral on social media, Ramya was subjected to a severe online attack. She fell into depression after being blamed by her relatives and was undergoing treatment. Ramya and her two children had returned to her house in Karamadai near Mettupalayam two weeks ago. She was found hanging at the house when her parents and husband Venkatesh returned home after attending a wedding. The couple also has a five-year-old son in addition to the seven-month-old girl.

Warning: Suicide offers no solution to any problems. Seek help from mental health professionals in times of need and try to survive. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056.