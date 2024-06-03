3 killed as speeding car rams down bikes in Kolhapur; CCTV footage of horrific accident

Three persons died after a speeding car rammed into four two-wheelers at a busy intersection in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday.

CCTV footage of the horrific accident shows the speeding car crashing into rear of the two-wheelers at the Cyber Chowk in Kolhapur City.

(Source: Third Party)

According to reports, the car driver, understood to be a 72-year-old man, and two people on two-wheelers died while at least six others sustained injuries.

Last month, two people on a two-wheeler were fatally knocked down by a speeding Porsche in Pune. The car was driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy.