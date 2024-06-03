Malayalam
3 killed as speeding car rams down bikes in Kolhapur; CCTV footage of horrific accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 03, 2024 08:20 PM IST
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: The screengrab from a CCTV footage shows the moment the car rammed down the two-wheelers at Cyber Chowk in Kolhapur on Monday.
Topic | India

Three persons died after a speeding car rammed into four two-wheelers at a busy intersection in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday.
CCTV footage of the horrific accident shows the speeding car crashing into rear of the two-wheelers at the Cyber Chowk in Kolhapur City.

According to reports, the car driver, understood to be a 72-year-old man, and two people on two-wheelers died while at least six others sustained injuries.

Last month, two people on a two-wheeler were fatally knocked down by a speeding Porsche in Pune. The car was driven by a drunk 17-year-old boy.

