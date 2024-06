New Delhi: Former world No.1 shooter Heena Sidhu took a dig at political parties who earlier raised the issue of the “electronic voting machine (EVM) problem” amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha vote counting.



Heena in a social media post on ‘X’ wrote, “What about the electronic voting machine problem? No one is gonna raise that issue this time?? Further, Heena wrote, “This election shows that Indian Democracy is going Strong.”