J'khand recruitment drive deaths: Physical tests halted, Govt to seek NHRC probe

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday said he has issued instructions to halt the excise constable recruitment drive for three days, even as his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted the BJP will urge the NHRC to probe into the deaths of some aspirants who appeared in the physical tests.

Terming the deaths of the candidates as sad and heartbreaking, Soren said he has also asked for an immediate review of rules made by the previous government.

The deaths have snowballed into a major controversy, with the BJP claiming that 15 candidates have so far lost their lives, while according to the Jharkhand Police, deaths of 12 aspirants have been reported thus far. The state's Health Minister Banna Gupta has put the figure at four.

The physical tests for Jharkhand excise constable recruitment began on August 22 at seven centres in six districts, and was slated to continue till September 9. Soren also said a committee of health experts has been formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

"I have issued instructions to halt the excise constables' recruitment drive for three days. The physical tests, too, will not be held after 9 am," Soren said in a post on X. The panel will submit its report soon, he said.

Claiming that 15 candidates lost lives during physical tests for excise constable post in Jharkhand due to "excessive heat", the Assam CM said the BJP would urge the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe into the deaths. Sarma also said the state government should immediately suspend the physical tests till September 15.

"The BJP will urge the NHRC to probe into the deaths of the candidates. The Hemant Soren government should provide Rs 50 lakh and a job to each of the kin of the aspirants who lost their lives. If they fail to do so, the BJP will provide jobs to their family members after coming to power (in the state)," Sarma said.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year. Sarma is BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge. Sarma also announced that the saffron party will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the victims. As of August 30, a total of 127,772 aspirants participated in the physical tests, with 78,023 emerging successful for 583 posts, police said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Gupta questioned the accuracy of the reported figures, asserting that the numbers were incorrect. "Where are these figures coming from? These are not authentic. A total of four persons have died," Gupta said at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

Meanwhile, DGP Anurag Gupta said he has been informed that 12 aspirants have died so far. "The chief minister has asked me to investigate and determine the exact cause of these deaths. We have registered the cases as unnatural deaths and are conducting postmortem," he said.

"We are also examining whether the deaths were due to underlying health conditions, insufficient arrangements or the consumption of any substance," Gupta added. He emphasised that the recruitment process is being conducted transparently, with provisions for drinking water, toilets, ORS, doctors, ambulances, nurses and medicines at all centres.