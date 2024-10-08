Malayalam
Cong calls Haryana results unacceptable, questions integrity of democratic process

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2024 06:01 PM IST Updated: October 08, 2024 06:02 PM IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File Photo: PTI.
Topic | India

New Delhi: Congress alleged a conspiracy regarding the Haryana Assembly poll results, stating they raise serious questions about the integrity of the democratic process. Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh described the outcome as a victory of manipulation that undermines the people's will. He highlighted issues with the counting process and the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in around 14 constituencies, indicating that Congress would address these concerns with the Election Commission, reported PTI.

"Under these circumstances, we can't accept these results (in Haryana)... there are serious issues raised by our candidates, which we will raise with the EC,” Ramesh said. Victory has been snatched from us in Haryana... the results are against the people's sentiment which was for change. The Congress has been made to lose in Haryana, and the chapter is not closed," Ramesh said.

On the Jammu and Kashmir results, Ramesh said the people have defeated the mischievous designs of the BJP to muster a majority somehow. "People have given a befitting reply to those who trampled upon J-K's respect by taking away its statehood. The NC-Congress government will make all efforts to restore J-K's statehood," Ramesh said.

Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat greets supporters during her victory celebration after winning from Julana constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections, in Jind district, Haryana, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Photo: PTI.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate outside the BJP headquarters, as the BJP leads in the election results in the northern state of Haryana, in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2024. Reuters via PTI.
