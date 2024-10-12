Malayalam
Bagmati Express derailment: Special train departs with stranded passengers, 18 services cancelled

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 07:38 AM IST Updated: October 12, 2024 08:31 AM IST
Derailed coaches after an express train rammed into a stationary train, at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Photo: PTI
Topic | India

A total of 13 coaches of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailed on Friday at Kavaraipettai, near Chennai, after colliding with a stationary goods train. Three derailed coaches caught fire, and at least 19 passengers were injured.

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express runs between Darbhanga Junction in Bihar and Mysuru Junction in Karnataka. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived at the accident site in Kavaraipettai, Tiruvallur district and transferred the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Stranded passengers of Train No. 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express were provided with food and water. A special train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04.45 am to ensure passengers reached their destination, Southern Railway said.

Due to the derailment of Train No. 12578 Bagmati Express from Mysuru to Darbhanga, several trains operating through the affected route have been either cancelled or diverted. The South Central Railway has issued an official notification detailing the changes impacting both passenger and freight services. As a result, commuters are advised to check for updates on train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly. 

Train cancellations

  1. Train No. 16111: Tirupati to Puducherry
  2. Train No. 16112: Puducherry to Tirupati
  3. Train No. 16203: Chennai Central to Tirupati
  4. Train No. 16204: Tirupati to Chennai Central
  5. Train No. 16053: Chennai Central to Tirupati
  6. Train No. 16054: Tirupati to Chennai Central
  7. Train No. 16057: Chennai Central to Tirupati
  8. Train No. 16058: Tirupati to Chennai Central
  9. Train No. 06401: Arakkonam to Puducherry
  10. Train No. 06402: Kadapa to Arakkonam
  11. Train No. 06727: Chennai Central to Tirupati
  12. Train No. 06728: Tirupati to Chennai Central
  13. Train No. 06753: Arakkonam to Tirupati
  14. Train No. 06754: Tirupati to Arakkonam
  15. Train No. 12711: Vijayawada to Chennai Central
  16. Train No. 12712: Chennai Central to Vijayawada
  17. Train No. 06745: Sullurpet to Nellore
  18. Train No. 06746: Nellore to Sullurpet

Train diversions

1. Train No. 12842
- Chennai Central to Shalimar
- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24
- Remarks: Diverted via Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur with rescheduled departure from Chennai Central at 09:00 hrs

2. Train No. 12522
- Ernakulam to Barauni
- Journey commencing on: 11.10.24
- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur

3. Train No. 08312
- Erode to Sambalpur
- Journey Commencing On: 11.10.24
- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur
- Skipping Stoppages: Perambur

4. Train No. 12656
-Chennai Central to Ahmedabad
- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24
- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur
- Skipping Stoppages: Sullurupeta

5. Train No. 22802
- Chennai Central to Visakhapatnam
- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24
- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur
- Skipping Stoppages: Sullurupeta

6. Train No. 06085
- Ernakulam to Patna
- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24
- Route: Melpakkam - Renigunta - Gudur
- Skipping Stoppages: Arakkonam, Perambur
- Additional stoppage: Tiruttani

7. Train No. 12375
- Tambaram to Jasidih
- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24
- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur
- Skipping Stoppages: Sullurupeta

8. Train No. 20842
- Tiruchchirappalli to Bhagat Ki Kothi
- Journey Commencing On: 12.10.24
- Route: Arakkonam - Renigunta - Gudur
- Skipping Stoppages: NIL

