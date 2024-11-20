As voting in the Maharashtra Assembly and Jharkhand elections wraps up, all eyes will now be on the exit poll predictions. These projections often provide insights into the likely winners and the political landscape of the states before the official results are announced.



Exit poll timings

Exit poll results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections will be released on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, shortly after the conclusion of voting at 6.30 pm. This is in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines that prohibit the release of such data before the voting ends.

You can catch the live coverage and analysis of the exit polls across leading national and regional news channels and on digital platforms of NDTV, CNN-News18, and India Today.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance faces a tough challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. Over 9.7 crore voters are deciding the fate of 4,136 candidates. Voting is underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state, with a voter turnout of 32.18% till 1 PM, according to the Election Commission.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, the contest is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA, with both alliances eyeing control of the state government. The second and final phase of polling involves 38 constituencies and has seen a voter turnout of 47.92% till 1 pm.

What to expect

Exit polls will provide projections on:

- Seat share distribution: Which party or alliance has the edge.

- Voter sentiment trends: Insights into the key issues influencing voter decisions.

- Potential leads: Early signals on who might form the next government.

While exit polls are indicative, the final results will be declared on November 23, 2024, when vote counting is completed.