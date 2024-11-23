Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Maharashtra is bracing for the announcement of its Assembly Election 2024 results, with vote counting set to begin at 8.00 am on Saturday, November 23. The elections, held across 288 constituencies on November 20, recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 percent, up from 61.1 percent in 2019. Kolhapur reported the highest participation at 76.63 percent, while Mumbai Island City had the lowest at 52.07 percent.

This election has been a closely contested battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Exit Polls

Exit polls are divided, with some favouring the Mahayuti to retain power and others hinting at a potential comeback for the MVA. Leaders from both alliances, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have expressed confidence in securing victory and forming the next government.

Key constituencies

High-profile constituencies are being closely monitored, including Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is contesting, and Nagpur South West, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election. Aaditya Thackeray in Worli, Ajit Pawar in Baramati, and Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra East are among other key candidates whose results could significantly influence the state’s political future.

Where to watch

The Election Commission of India will provide live updates on the official website at eci.gov.in and results.eci.gov.in. The outcome of this pivotal election will determine the future leadership of Maharashtra and influence key developmental projects and policies.