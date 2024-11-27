Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, addressing a media briefing at his residence in Thane on Tuesday, said that the Shiv Sena would support all decisions by BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I called PM Modi yesterday and also Amit Shah and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take. Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said. He added that there was no strain in the relationship between the coalition partners of the Mahayuti alliance.

Shinde rubbished reports that he was disappointed for not getting a second term as CM despite the ruling Mahayuti alliance winning a thumping victory under his leadership. "Nobody is annoyed. We have worked as Mahayuti," he said.

“I am a worker forever; for me, CM is not Chief Minister but Common Man,” he said. Shinde expressed gratitude to the voters, saying, “I thank people and voters of Maharashtra once again for this landslide victory in the assembly polls.”



Highlighting his tireless efforts during the campaign, Shinde added, “I campaigned extensively, used to sleep for 2-3 hours before starting campaign work the next day.” He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their unwavering support. “I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as Maharashtra CM,” Shinde said.

Reflecting on his achievements in office, Shinde noted, “During my tenure, we worked to take Maharashtra to the number one spot from number three in just six months of my becoming CM.”

Shinde stepped down as Chief Minister on Tuesday, submitting his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan. The Governor requested Shinde to continue in a caretaker role until a new CM is sworn in.

Shinde’s resignation comes as the Mahayuti coalition grapples with disagreements over his successor. The coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, winning 230 of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41.

Shinde’s departure has sparked debates within the Shiv Sena, where a growing chorus demands that he continue as CM, given the victory under his leadership.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale indicated that the BJP leadership is inclined to appoint Devendra Fadnavis as CM for a third term, but there has been no official confirmation. Shiv Sena leaders, however, have publicly expressed their desire for Shinde to retain the role, while the NCP has yet to reveal its stance. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently remarked that Fadnavis was acceptable to them.

Meanwhile, BJP insiders have said the central leadership is adopting a cautious approach to avoid friction among allies. Finalising ministerial portfolios and key posts such as district guardian ministers will be prioritised before announcing the new CM.

Deepak Kesarkar, a minister in Shinde's cabinet, assured that a new government would be sworn in soon. “While the Shiv Sena cadre wants the next CM to be from their party, the ultimate decision lies with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, which we will abide by,” Kesarkar said.

The BJP plans to send observers to Mumbai to consult with MLAs and party functionaries before finalising the cabinet formula. A senior BJP leader noted, “We are in no hurry to name the CM. Our priority is to create a comprehensive plan for government formation.”