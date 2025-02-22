New Delhi: Beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar scheme are no longer required to install solar panels exclusively on rooftops to avail subsidies.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has clarified that residents of houses with tiled roofs and those living in apartment complexes can opt for ground-mounted elevated solar plants instead. Until now, the government granted subsidies only for solar installations on rooftops, terraces, or balconies. This new decision will benefit those unable to install solar panels due to building design constraints.

For apartment residents who cannot install individual rooftop solar plants, the scheme allows them to collaborate and set up a community solar plant at a designated location. In such cases, net metering will be applied, ensuring subsidies are distributed proportionally among consumers based on their contribution to the power grid.

The PM Surya Ghar scheme aims to install rooftop solar panels in one crore homes across the country. Beneficiaries installing solar plants are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 30,000 for a 1-kilowatt (kW) system, Rs 60,000 for a 2-kW system, and Rs 78,000 for a 3-kW system.

Privatising power distribution

Meanwhile, discussions on privatising the country’s power distribution sector have gained momentum once again after a brief pause. The topic was discussed in a recent meeting convened by the Union Minister of Power, attended by representatives from ten states, including Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to the ministry, these states have sought active support from the Centre for privatisation, arguing that it would improve efficiency and enhance service quality.

The Electricity Amendment Bill, which proposes privatising power distribution like the telecommunications sector, was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2022. Despite opposition from states such as Kerala, the bill was referred to a Parliamentary Committee for review and has not been reconsidered since.

Protests against the bill have been staged by power sector employees nationwide, arguing that the move would negatively impact consumers. The Kerala Legislative Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the bill, citing concerns that privatisation would favour private players at the expense of public sector units, leading to higher tariffs.

If the amendment is approved, it is expected to end the monopoly of state-run electricity boards in power distribution.