Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh to remove his recent video on spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Isha Foundation from YouTube and all social media platforms. The court passed the interim order while considering a defamation suit filed by Isha Foundation against Shyam Meera Singh. In the plea, the Isha Foundation sought to take down the video, claiming that the YouTuber posted the video to tarnish the image of Sadhguru and his organisation.

Singh uploaded a video titled “Sadhguru EXPOSED: What's happening in Jaggi Vasudev's Ashram” on his YouTube channel on February 24. The YouTuber had shared it on his 'X' page with allegations suggesting that minors were being exploited in the Ashram. The controversial video recorded 937K views, 65K likes and 13K comments within 2 weeks.

In the order, Justice Subramonium Prasad directed defendants Google LLC, X Corp and Meta platforms to take down the defamatory video. The bench also restrained Singh from publishing or sharing the video in question in the interim.

“Defendant No.4, his associates, servants, agents, affiliates, assignees, substitutes, representatives, employees and/or persons claiming through him from creating, publishing, uploading, sharing, disseminating etc. the defamatory videos as listed in Paragraph 8 of Plaint and all the videos/posts/publications/allegations emanating out of the defamatory video as listed in Paragraph 11-13 of the Plaint,” the court directed.

Justice Prasad also restrained public from circulating the video on any social media platform.

The court observed that Shyam Meera Singh made the YouTube video based on “unverified material” and noted that the title of the video is a clickbait to attract public attention.

“In the opinion of this Court, the contents as mentioned in the video are per se defamatory and the same directly impinge upon the reputation of the Plaintiff in eyes of the general public as it states that the Plaintiff follows certain practices which are not accepted in the society,” it said.

Justice Prasad noted that before uploading the video on YouTube, Singh promoted the video in other social media platforms to woo the audience.

“It is well settled that reputation is an integral part of the dignity of each individual and there is a need to balance between freedom of speech and freedom of expression vis-a-vis the right to reputation which has been considered as a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The video does have a direct impact on the reputation of the founder of the Plaintiff/Trust,” the court pointed out.

The High Court posted the defamation suit for hearing on July 9. The interim relief application is listed for hearing next on May 09.

(with Live Law Inputs)