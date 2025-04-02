Another day to reflect on the importance of fact checking was up on us, with fact checkers around the globe dedicating themselves in tackling the clutches of fabricated lies that poison humanity's vital need, the urge for information. The dangerous role that misinformation plays in igniting conflicts and hatred is unprecedented. With the advent of AI, the pace and scale of misinformation campaign is reaching a new peak.

The role of a fact-checker in addressing the rising misinformation campaign in a digitally sensitive world is often overlooked. Driven by a sense of social good and the desire to share valuable information with others, people often end up sharing flawed content without realising its potential to invoke hatred. The relevance of fact-checking is analysed in this context, which plays a key role in ensuring the safety and well-being of a society.

At the occassion of International Fact-Checking day on April 2, fact checkers across the media industry stressed on the importance of this discipline. Reminding of the violent clashes that erupted in Nagpur on March 17, one should analyse the role that misinformation plays in igniting conflict, said Ankita Deshkar, the deputy editor of the Indian Express.

"This incident served as a stark reminder that misinformation, evolving from simple WhatsApp forwards to inflammatory content, is capable of igniting communal tensions and disrupting social harmony, not just in India but also poses a global threat. The speed at which misinformation spreads often outpaces fact-checkers' ability to verify information. By the time a viral post reaches a fact-checker for verification, the damage is already done," she said.

Meanwhile, Devika Mehta of Jagran New Media warned of the misuse of technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), in spreading fake information. "AI itself isn’t the root cause of falsehoods - misinformation thrived long before it. The real issue began when social media took hold without enough awareness. However, in my experience while training people on AI, I’ve seen a shift - users are becoming more cautious, more informed," she said.

While the world was reeling under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some used it as an occasion to spread fake propaganda and medical advice. "We saw the dirty face of health misinformation during the pandemic. Though the pandemic is over, things have not changed yet. Daily, we, as a team, face new challenges in the form of mis/dis and mal-information. Whether it’s so-called ‘health influencers’ or ‘self-proclaimed gurus’, social media is filled with health-related misinformation," said Neelam Singh, Editor, THIP Media.

Pratyush Ranjan, the head of digital services with news agency PTI, opines that people often share information that aligns with their views, regardless of its accuracy. "The speed at which false claims spread—often amplified by algorithm-driven engagement—makes real-time verification crucial but challenging. One of the biggest barriers is the deep-rooted confirmation bias that makes people more likely to believe and share information that aligns with their existing views, regardless of its accuracy," he said.