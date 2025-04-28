New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to dicuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a PTI report, the briefing took place as India mulls its options to punish those behind the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike that triggered wide-spread outrage within India and abroad.

On Sunday, the prime minister said, "The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.