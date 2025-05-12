New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Monday — his first since Operation Sindoor. The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to immediately halt all firing and military action across land, air, and sea.

Earlier on Monday, senior military commanders detailed how India thwarted attempted Pakistani strikes and maintained a firm defensive posture while targeting Pakistani military infrastructure. The briefing was held ahead of a scheduled hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, initially planned for noon but later postponed to the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our fight is with terrorists, not the Pakistan military. But it is unfortunate that the Pakistan military has chosen to make this fight their own,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti, highlighting India’s integrated and multi-layered air defence capabilities. He noted that systems like the long-range surface-to-air defences and the indigenous Akash missile system had performed exceptionally during recent engagements.

“All our military bases and systems remain fully operational and ready to undertake any mission,” Bharti added, confirming that repeated Pakistani attempts to breach Indian defences had been neutralised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Sindoor was launched on the night of May 6–7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The Indian armed forces targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists. In response, Pakistan attempted attacks on several Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

India launched a fierce counter-offensive against multiple Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian. Radar sites at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base were also hit with precision munitions, causing significant damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said that 35–40 Pakistani military personnel were killed in the combat and that India had successfully met its strategic objectives.