Far from the political heat of New Delhi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Germany on May 30.



On Thursday evening, Moitra, 50, shared a photograph on X (formerly Twitter), smiling alongside Misra, 65, as they cut a celebratory cake. “Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful,” she wrote — radiating the composure of someone who has weathered both political storms and personal reckonings with equal flair.

Describing Moitra’s wedding ensemble, designer brand Raw Mango said, “The bride wore the custom Parigul sari in pale pink Varanasi brocade woven with silk and real zari, with rani pink meenakari work on the trellis of flowers. It is paired with the Gulshera blouse, in satin silk.”

Pinaki Misra, meanwhile, complemented her in a custom quilted bundi crafted from pale pink handwoven silk, worn over an off-white kurta.

The announcement triggered a wave of warm wishes across party lines. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC general secretary and Lok Sabha MP, shared his joy on X: “Heartfelt congratulations! Wishing you both endless happiness and a strong partnership as you start this wonderful new chapter together.” Fellow TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh chimed in with a playful nod to their initials: “Congratulations Mm & Pm Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra — wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter.”

Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful pic.twitter.com/hbkPdE2X7z — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 5, 2025

It wasn’t just party colleagues who extended warm wishes. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote, “Wishing my good friends and colleagues Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra all happiness as they embark on married life together. May they enjoy the blessings of the heavens for a long & blissful married life.”

The wedding, though understated, comes after a tumultuous year for Moitra. An investment banker-turned-politician, she has earned a reputation for her sharp attacks on the ruling BJP. In 2023, she became embroiled in controversy over allegations that she accepted bribes to ask questions in Parliament—claims she strongly denied. The case, based on a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and a letter from Moitra’s former partner, led to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in December.

Yet in a striking political comeback, Moitra reclaimed her Krishnanagar seat in 2024, winning by over 56,000 votes. Moitra was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Misra, a seasoned politician and respected legal mind, has served four terms as MP from Puri, Odisha. A senior advocate in the Supreme Court, he is known for his legal acumen and measured tone in Parliament. He was earlier married to Sangeeta Misra and has two children.