Ahmedabad: All flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad following the crash of an Air India flight to London.

"As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement.

The airport has advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. "We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation. Further updates will be provided as soon as available," the spokesperson added.

Flight AI 171 bound to London Gatwick Airport crashed into a building near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon shortly after takeoff. According to DGCA, there were 232 passengers and 10 crew members on board the flight.

According to a Reuters report, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and reviewed the incident. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he was rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support was extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.