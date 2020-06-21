{{head.currentUpdate}}

South Indian actress Usharani passes away

Usharani
South Indian film actress Usharani (62) passed away on Sunday.

She died at a private hospital in Chennai where she was undergoing treatment for kidney failure.

The funeral will be held in Chennai.

Ushrani, who made her film debut as a child actor in the 1955 Malayalam movie Newspaper Boy, has acted in over 200 films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

She has acted alongside big names that include Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Her notable Malayalam movies are Aham, Ekalavyan, Thottavadi, Angathattu, Mazhayethum Munpe, Pathram and Panchami.

Usharani is the wife of late director N Sankaran Nair.

