Kerala seeks to plug loopholes in vehicle registration portal

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government is in the process of synchronising its database of vehicle registration and owners with the 2011 launched national online registry as part of the digitalisation of Road Transport Offices records and delivery of e-services in this respect.

Keala Transport Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to modify the software used for the SARATHI and VAHAN sections of the national portal, named 'PARIVAHAN, in order to prevent certain malpractices and offer hassle-free online services.

Features such as the 'File queue management system' and 'Faceless service' should be incorporated in these software at the earliest, said the Commissioner. Moreover, all the remaining online services have to be made available by September 1 this year, he added.

NIC had earlier informed that over 100 online services related to vehicles and road usage would be offered by the portal. (Public may check details of their vehicles by visiting the portal https://parivahan.gov.in.) The portal has two sections. One section, namely VAHAN, has details about vehicle registration. The second section SARATHI has details on driving licence.

At present, an applicant needs to take a printout after submitting an application online and personally reach the office concerned with it. Moreover, RTO agents and middlemen often influence officials to bypass queues of files. With apt changes in software, such problems could be rooted out.

The services offered entirely online on the portal now include temporary registration of vehicles, driving licence extract and tax payment. New services which would be available online soon are renewal of licence, duplicate licence, address change and change of address in the Registration Certificate (RC) book.

Soon, a login in the SARATHI software for registered ophthalmologists for conducting the eye test of driving licence applicants could be added.

In addition, bank managers themselves would be able to record hypothecation details in the RC book.